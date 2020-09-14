Tammie Moran named new principal of Furr High School

Tammie Moran has been selected as the new principal of Furr High School. Moran began her career in education in 1996 and has served the students in the HISD community for the last 24 years. Moran has experience as a science teacher, department chair, new teacher induction coach, registrar and assistant principal at both Wisdom and Furr High Schools. Most recently, she held the position of Principal at Franklin Elementary School. Moran earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Texas Southern University and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.