Kristy Love named new principal of Forest Brook Middle School

Kristy Love has been selected as the new principal of Forest Brook Middle School. Love has over 19 years of experience in education. She has served as a teacher and department chair at Hogg Middle School, Assistant Principal at Burbank Middle School, and Dean of Students at Woodson K-8. For the past 8 years, Love has served as principal of Codwell Elementary School. As principal of Codwell, Dr. Love oversaw a 14-million-dollar school renovation.

Love has a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Alcorn State University and Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University and a Doctor of Education in Executive Educational Leadership from Houston Baptist University.