Brandon Dickerson named new principal of Kashmere High School

Brandon Dickerson has been selected as the new principal of Kashmere High School. Dickerson began his career at Thompson Elementary as a teacher and as an instructional coordinator.

He served as the magnet coordinator at Bruce Elementary School and assistant principal at Wesley Elementary School. For the past three years he has served as the assistant principal of Kashmere High School. Dickerson holds a bachelor’s in Early Childhood education from Texas Southern University and a master’s in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.