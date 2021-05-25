Marie Adams named new principal of North Forest High School

Marie Adams has been selected as the new principal of North Forest High School. Adams joined HISD in 2017, where she served as the assistant principal of Wheatley High School.

Before joining HISD, Adams began her career in education in 2002 at DeSoto Ninth Grade Center in DeSoto ISD, and in 2007 she became a high school assistant principal at Duncanville High School in Duncanville ISD. She has also served as an instructional leader at Morton Rach High School in Katy ISD and Royal High School in Royal ISD. Adams earned her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University. She has also earned her superintendent certification in 2012 from Lamar University